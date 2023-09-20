NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Adams County will be able to discuss how they feel about the possibility of their monthly garbage collection to fee going up.

The Natchez Democrat reported the Adams County Board of Supervisors must raise fees on county residents in order to cover an almost $1 million increased cost to the county for garbage collection.

Supervisors approved a new contract with United Infrastructure Services in March in a 3-2 vote.

The board has discussed raising fees on residents from the current $15 per month to as much as $35 per month.

A date for the public hearing has not been announced.