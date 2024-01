ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County woman has been charged with animal cruelty after she allegedly hoarded several dogs.

The Natchez Democrat reported Sandra Burch, 54, turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to authorities, Burch did not provide adequate food, shelter or care for the dogs.

Burch appeared in court on Tuesday, January 9. Her bond was set at $25,000.