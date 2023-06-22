ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are investigating after a woman was shot.

The shooting happened on Lower Woodville Road this week. Deputies said the victim, Amari Horton, had been taken to Merit Health before they arrived at the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found a red Toyota Camry, belonging to Horton, had been shot into multiple times. Horton was later transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with non-life threatening injuries to her arm.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601 446-2752.