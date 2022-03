NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies announced an additional charge was filed against a rape suspect.

They said Trevor Posey has been charged with attempted sexual battery of a minor. He was booked on the additional charge and will be arraigned in the Adams County Justice Court.

According to investigators, Posey is currently in jail on a warrant signed on February 25, 2022, and charged with rape. The court set his bond at $50,000.