JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A well-known Jackson restaurant was torn down near the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

With the demolition of Dennery’s Restaurant, leaders with the fairgrounds said the new vision for the property includes more parking spaces.

“We will have 500 spots over there for fairgoers to park very conveniently to the midway,” said Michael Lasseter, director of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Officials purchased the Dennery’s property, as well as OYO Hotel, in order to create the parking space. They also plan to purchase the Regency Hotel.

The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will be from October 6 through October 16, 2022.