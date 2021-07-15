Adult night classes to be held at Career Development Center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) will host night classes for adults interested in pursuing a career in technical education.

Classes start on Tuesday, July 20, at the Career Development Center located at 2703 First Avenue in Jackson. The program will last between 10 to 12 weeks, and tuition ranges from $30-$85. Childcare will also be available for $1 per hour per child.

To comply with social distancing practices, class sizes will be limited to 16 students. For more information, contact the JPS Career Development Center at (601) 960-5322.