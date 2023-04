HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating after three people, including two children, were injured in an accident.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 80 near Continental Tire on Monday, April 10.

According to Jones, an adult and two children were transported to the hospital. As of Monday evening, there’s no word on the victims’ conditions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.