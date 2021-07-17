Advocates push for end to food insecurity in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millions of families living in America face hunger every day including here in Mississippi. One local organization is working to change that for the Jackson-metro area.

Ending hunger and moving people forward to self-sufficiency is the goal of Hungry Free America. They hosted an event at the Two Mississippi Museums to highlight the SNAP Program which is a federal nutrition assistance program. They are also working to pass the “Hope Act” through Congress; it supports assistance programs like SNAP.

Joel Berg, the CEO of Hungry Free America, said food insecurity increased during the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, 35 million Americans including 1 in 6 Mississippi residents couldn’t always afford enough food. In the pandemic that skyrocketed, but it wasn’t wealthy people becoming poor, it was people in poverty already facing hunger becoming poorer and hungry. It was people at the edge of poverty, at the edge of hunger, in the lower middle class who just drew down their savings really quickly and became hungry and poor very rapidly,” said Berg.

Berg is traveling across 25 states to highlight the organization’s push to reduce hunger in America. He said food insecurity is a systemic issue that should be addressed in Mississippi and across the country.