After 22 months, charges dropped so man can get treatment

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - A man who spent nearly two years stuck in a southwest Mississippi jail awaiting mental health treatment has now been sent to a state hospital after prosecutors agreed to drop criminal charges.



The Daily Leader reports charges were dropped Monday in Lincoln County against 43-year-old Randy Hugh Smith and he was committed in a civil proceeding by a chancery judge to the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield.



Smith is one of a number of inmates statewide who have spent long stretches in county jails awaiting treatment at the overstretched 15-bed unit at Whitfield for prisoners.



The man, arrested Christmas Day 2016, had been charged with a felony of harassing calls to 911 for trying to use ambulances for rides into Brookhaven from his camper miles away.



He'd been convicted of the crime three times previously.