JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will hold a news conference on Wednesday, May 4 to address crime in Jackson.

This comes after the deadly shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on Saturday, April 30. One person was killed and five others were injured during the incident.

After the shooting, Gipson addressed the incident on social media.

“The events of this year demonstrate clearly – it is past time for there to be dramatic and drastic changes in Hinds County; changes that will safeguard law abiding citizens while simultaneously holding criminals accountable for their actions. Let me be clear: law enforcement is not at fault. The judicial system whereby criminals are allowed to go unpunished is to blame. It is this system I vow to boldly seek to change for the future of our Capital City and for the future of the State Mississippi. I pledge my efforts and I call on city and county officials, district attorneys, judges, all local churches, all district and statewide officials, and the Legislature to join me in this pursuit. And I hope you will join me in this endeavor in prayer and in action – to once again bring LAW and ORDER and PEACE back to the City of Jackson, Mississippi,” Gipson said.

The news conference will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Mississippi Trade Mart.