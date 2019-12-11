AG Jim Hood hosts 16th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Memory, Honor of Mississippi Crime Victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Attorney General Jim Hood will host the 16th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 11 am.

The ceremony’s purpose is to remember and honor Mississippi crime victims, recognize their families and loved ones, and show appreciation for the dedicated individuals who work to serve victims of crime.

Victims and survivors of violent crimes are invited to place an ornament on the Christmas tree in the Sillers Building lobby to recognize the personal struggles associated with violence.

The Lobby of the Walter Sillers Building located at 550 High Street in Downtown Jackson, is where the ceremony will take place.