AG's office nets suspected predators Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jason Covington, 48, of Stonewall [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Zachorey Taylor Compton, 22, of Gulfport [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Willie Terrell Leflore, 67, of Southaven [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Michael Williams, 52, of Walls [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shawn Crabtree, 34, of Southaven [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Samuel Blake Cascio, 31, of Petal [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Quincy LaBauve of Biloxi [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gordon Hopkins, 54, of Amory [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kenneth Wayne Jones, 25, of Lucedale [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Colby Isaiah Johnson, 22, of Bay St. Louis [ + - ]

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - AG’s office nets suspected predators

Halloween is a time for costumes and candy. And yes, some may have darker intents on this holiday.

Attorney General Jim Hood’s office conducted a sweep called “Operation Trick or Treat” around the state to close in on suspected child predators.

Authorities arrested eight and convicted two on pornography and child exploitation charges.

Suspected arrested between October 22-26 include:



·Jason Covington, 48, Stonewall, one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography

·Samuel Blake Cascio, 31, Petal, two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography and one count of possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

·Zachorey Taylor Compton, 22, Gulfport, two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography

· Colby Isaiah Johnson, 22, Bay St. Louis, two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography

·Gordon Hopkins, 54, Amory, one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography

·Shawn Crabtree, 34, Southaven, one count of child exploitation

·Willie Terrell Leflore, 67, Southaven, one count of child exploitation

·Kenneth Wayne Jones, 25, Lucedale, one count of enticement of a child for sexual purposes.



The following were prosecuted:



· Quincy LaBauve of Biloxi entered an open plea in Harrison County Circuit Court for two counts of child exploitation and one count of sexual battery of a child. He will be sentenced in November.

·James Michael Williams, 52, was sentenced in DeSoto County Circuit Court after an open plea to one count of child exploitation, where he admitted to possessing child pornography of children between the ages of five and eight years old. He was sentenced to serve five years in prison with three years suspended and two to serve.



“Parents should always be aware that no matter where you live, work, or play, there are unfortunately sick people who prey on children. Our cybercrime team never stops working so that they can protect you and your loved ones, and last week’s arrests and sentences show they are doing just that,” General Hood said.

A number of law enforcement agencies from around the state also served as an integral part of the investigation.



