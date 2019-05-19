AG warns of home repair fraud

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – With recent flooding in the Mississippi Delta, Attorney General Jim Hood is warning flood victims to watch out for scammers.

Those who are suffering from flood damage should be on alert for fraudulent home repair contractors.

Attorney General Hood has some quick tips to identify legit contractors:

Verify the contract company is insured.

Do your research.

Take time to shop around.

Ask important questions about how the contracting job will be done.

Ask about post-clean up and debris removal.

For more information and tips about identifying fraudulent contractors, click here.