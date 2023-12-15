SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) announced a stolen tractor was recovered in Scott County.

On Tuesday, December 12, MALTB investigators recovered a stolen Kubota tractor with a bush hog and front-end loader in Scott County. They said the tractor’s estimated value is $20,000.

Agents said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the tractor can contact the MALTB tip line at 1-800-678-2660, Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS or your local law enforcement.

The MALTB enforces state laws pertaining to the theft of cattle, horses, swine, poultry, fish, farm equipment, chemicals, timber and all other farm or agriculture-related crimes. To report or provide information regarding an agricultural crime, call 1-800-678-2660.