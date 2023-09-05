MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) recovered a stolen 20-foot trailer in Madison County on August 31.

This comes after an investigation that began in June.

“The ability to recover stolen equipment items like this trailer impacts the livelihoods of our hardworking farmers, ranchers and landowners across the state. I commend the investigators of the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau for their continued efforts to resolve this and other agricultural crimes so the victims can get their stolen property returned,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau enforces state laws pertaining to the theft of cattle, horses, swine, poultry, fish, farm equipment, chemicals, timber and all other farm or agriculture-related crimes.

To report or provide information regarding an agricultural crime, call (800) 678-2660.