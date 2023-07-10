HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Clinton announced the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office filed a response in the case of Anthony Fox.

Officials said the Attorney General’s Office filed a response in the case on Monday, July 10, wherein they agreed with the arguments raised by Fox’s attorneys and further recommended that the Court of Appeals reverse the conviction and render a judgement in Fox’s favor.

Fox, a former Jackson police officer, was convicted in the 2019 death of George Robinson. Fox was sentenced to five years in prison in August 2022 after a jury found him guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter.

Fox was accused of repeatedly hitting Robinson in the head and chest during a traffic stop. He said Robinson failed to comply with the traffic stop.

Robinson died two days after the incident. Fox was later hired by the Clinton Police Department.

In early May, the Court of Appeals denied Fox’s request for bond in order to remain free while he appealed his conviction.