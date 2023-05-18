JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is seeking information in the case of a Mississippi doctor accused of fondling teenage patients.

Dr. Mehul Dixit, 59, was arrested and charged with sexual battery of a vulnerable person and gratification of lust of a vulnerable person in Hinds County. He received a $300,000 bond.

According to the court, Dixit was ordered not to have contact with the victim or the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). He was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Dixit, who had been practicing pediatric nephrology at UMMC in Jackson, was also ordered to surrender his passport. The State Board of Medical Licensure temporarily suspended his license.

Documents from the medical board show two teenage girls reported that Dixit touched them inappropriately with an ungloved hand during exams at UMMC in February and in 2013. The board said its investigators found a third teenager who filed a similar complaint in Florida in 2016.

Dixit’s attorney, Cynthia Stewart, said the hospital fired him, and he has agreed to quit practicing medicine.

“Sadly, sexual predators typically do not stop with one or two victims. We know if there’s a few, there are likely many more. We are committed to seeking justice and helping victims heal, but we need your help. If your child visited Dr. Dixit’s office, we recommend you talk with them and see if they experienced inappropriate contact,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.).

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Attorney General’s Office at (833) 830-tips or email Medicaidfraud@ago.ms.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.