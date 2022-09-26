JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National AIDS Memorial, Southern AIDS Coalition and Gilead Sciences will make a stop in the City of Jackson to display the AIDS Memorial Quilt.

The quilt will at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum beginning from Wednesday, September 28 until Tuesday, October 4.

Leaders of the National AIDS Memorial wanted to spread awareness about African Americans who have passed away from the AIDs & HIV virus. Leaders of these organizations are also sharing impacts of health equity.

Mississippi has the sixth highest rate of HIV in the country, according to health officials. Leaders of the HIV & AIDS organizations have decided to bring not only bring awareness in a creative way to the state, but they also want to educate individuals on ways to prevent the virus.

According to Duane Cramer, Lead Community Engagement at the National AIDS Memorial Quilt, the City of Jackson as one of the highest rates of new cases.

“We want to work within the community and really get the word out because this is preventable,” said Cramer. “We want to also bring this beautiful powerful weapon to also bring joy and honor the lives of those who passed away from this virus as well.”

The quilt was made by quilt-panel makers who will participate in various events throughout the week to teach and recognize those with HIV. The quilt will feature images and messages of honored individuals that dealt with HIV.

“We are super excited to honor and educate in the communities of the city of Jackson,” said Cramer.

In addition to the preview and educational opportunities, there will be testing sites for HIV and other viruses on site at the Jackson Medical Center.

All activities throughout the week are free and open to the public.