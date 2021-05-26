Air travel expected to increase during Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nationwide, AAA predicted that 2.5 million Americans will board airplanes during the 2021 Memorial Day weekend. The influx in flyers is partially because people are going out of state for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Local travelers said it’s their first flight since the start of the pandemic, and they are glad to be back. Now that COVID cases are dropping, air travel is expected to pick back up now through the summer as people are regaining their trust in airlines.

“I feel like flying is more safer,” said traveler Devion Crawford.

“We’re both vaccinated, and I feel like the planes are probably cleaner than they were before,” said travelers Rae Crews and Sara Aylward.

Officials are urging travelers to leave early for their flights and reminding people that mask mandates are still in effect at all U.S. airports.