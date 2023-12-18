PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Both lanes of Airlane Drive in Pearl will be closed this week.

Leaders with the City of Pearl said the closure will start on Monday, December 18 and continue through mid-morning on Friday, December 22.

Both lanes of Airlane Drive, connecting to East Metro Parkway, will be closed at the Old Brandon Road and Metroplex Boulevard intersection.

Officials said both lanes from the connector at Eldorado Road to Airlane Drive will be closed.

Construction crews will put the final asphalt and stripes on Phase 2 of this project.