AITX Railcar Services announces expansion into Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – AITX Railcar Services, LLC is expanding in Brookhaven. The project is a $23.36 million corporate investment, and it’s expected to create 75 jobs.

“AITX has been a valued employer in southwest Mississippi for nearly five decades. The company’s latest expansion in Lincoln County serves as an excellent example of a supportive business environment and strong workforce combining to provide businesses like AITX with the right environment for lasting growth and success,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

Leaders with AITX said they chose to expand at the Brookhaven location due to the availability of land at the company’s site and direct service from the CN Railroad. The expansion will allow for a full range of services at the Brookhaven site for AITX’s customers, including coatings and heavy repair.

AITX plans to fill the 75 new jobs within approximately two years of completing the expansion. The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for the extension of a rail spur.