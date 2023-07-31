MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man and woman from Alabama after a chase on Monday, July 31.

Police said just after 9:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of suspects in a vehicle in the Windsor Hills neighborhood. They said the suspects had stolen items from a garage from a home.

Officers located the 2003 Toyota Tundra truck on Highway 463 near Interstate 55. They said the vehicle fled southbound on I-55. Investigators said the vehicle was reported stolen from Walker County, Alabama.

Capitol police also joined the chase. During the chase, a Capitol police vehicle was involved in an accident with another vehicle on State Street near East Rankin Street. There were no injuries reported as a result of the accident.

The suspects’ vehicle later stopped on Congress Street in Jackson. Police said the driver and occupant surrendered to officers.

Steven Garner (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

Dana Morales (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

Steven Garner, 44, was charged with receiving stolen property (felony), felony fleeing and petit larceny. Police said Garner is also wanted for receiving stolen property and attempting to elude in Cullman County, Alabama.

Dana Morales, 51, was charged with receiving stolen property (felony) and conspiracy to commit a crime. Police said Morales is also wanted for receiving stolen property in Cullman County, Alabama.

Garner and Morales are being held at the Madison County Detention Center with no bond being set.