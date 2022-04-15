NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Alabama and other bands are set to perform at the Natchez 4th of July Celebration.

The second annual celebration will span two days this year, July 2 and 3. The festival will feature live music, food vendors, beer, drinks, cocktails and more at The Natchez Bluff.

This year’s performers are Alabama, Robert Earl Keen, Paul Thorn, Drew Parker, Brit Taylor, The B3 and Will Wesley Band. Special guests will be announced at a later date.

There will be an eight ticket limit. VIP amenities will include a private cash bar, air-conditioned bathrooms, a private stage viewing area and a private tent overlooking the Mississippi River.

Children under eight will receive free admission. Coolers, outside food and drink, weapons of any kind and umbrellas will be prohibited.

Purchase tickets here for both days. Click here for VIP admission.