JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelham, Alabama woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud.

According to court documents, Shelby owned a car dealership named Tanya Shelby Auto Sales d/b/a Payless Car Sales in Pearl, Mississippi.

Prosecutors said she negotiated and executed checks drawn on accounts she opened at Mississippi National Federal Credit Union and Citizens National Bank knowing that the accounts had insufficient funds. To inflate the accounts, prosecutors said she deposited checks drawn on other accounts holding insufficient funds.

Additionally, they said Shelby opened and used lines of credit at NextGear Capital and Citizens National Bank to secure credit for the same three vehicles at each financial institution, knowing that payments would not be made on any of the lines of credit.

Shelby pled guilty on April 7, 2021, to bank fraud.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.