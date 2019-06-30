Alcorn Alum. Dr. Jacqueline Walters to be inducted into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame

Married to Medicine star to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

An Alcorn State alumni is ready to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Dr. Jacqueline Walters will be acknowledged at an upcoming event which celebrates accomplished Historically Black College and University graduates.

She will be inducted into the National Black College Alumni Foundation’s 2019 Hall of Fame Friday, Sept. 27 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta in Georgia.

Dr. Jacqueline Walters says, “Being inducted into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame is not only special for me, but also deeply profound. It is an honor to be recognized, but I truly hope that the life I live continues to be worthy of this recognition.”

Dr. Jackie also shares a few words about Alcorn State University.

“Alcorn’s history, preparation, and belief in me created strength in times when my life seemed difficult. Remembering Alcorn has always made me realize not just the importance and the vital need for Alcorn, but for all HBCUs.”