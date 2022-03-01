LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University launched its new five-year strategic plan, The Path Forward: Forging Ahead.

“Our commitment to excellence in teaching and engaging in research, discovery, and innovation to deliver a high-quality, globally relevant, and affordable education for the people of our state and beyond—remains resolute,” said Dr. Felecia M. Nave, president of Alcorn.

Alcorn partnered with the SmithGroup to develop the strategic plan. The process was co-chaired by Dr. Ontario Wooden, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, and Ms. Roslyn White, assistant vice president for enrollment management.

“Working on the strategic plan was truly a team effort,” Wooden said. “We appreciate our partners from across the University, alumni, and community for their efforts to bring this plan to fruition. We look forward to the many developments resulting from this plan that will advance the mission of Alcorn and position it as one of the premier higher education institutions in the country.”

The Path Forward: Forging Ahead focuses on five key areas: