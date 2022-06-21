LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University’s (ASU) Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite Marching Band will perform in the upcoming national band showcase.

The band is one of eight selected to perform at the Pepsi 2022 National Battle of the Bands. The competition will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, August 27 at 6:00 p.m. This is the band’s first performance at the event.

Everson Martin, director of Bands and assistant professor in the Department of Fine Arts, said he looks forward to his students doing their best during the event.

“It feels great, rewarding, and gratifying,” said Martin. “Our student musicians work tirelessly and sacrifice much to do what they do. I’m excited for them.”

Martin appreciates the band’s recognition and opportunity for broad exposure.

“I’m looking forward to the fellowship among the band directors, the camaraderie of the students, and showcasing the Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite to a national audience. It’s an honor to be chosen. We can highlight that we are not only in the conversation, but we deserve a seat at the table,” he said.

The other bands that will perform include Alabama A&M University, Bethune Cookman University, Prairie View A&M University, Grambling State University, Kentucky State University, North Carolina A&T State University and Southern University.

There will be a clear bag policy at NRG Stadium.