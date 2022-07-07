LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University (ASU) was ranked as one of Money’s “The Best Colleges in America, Ranked by Value.”

“Attending college is one of the biggest financial decisions that students and their families will make,” said Dr. Felecia M. Nave, president of Alcorn State University. “Alcorn has long been known for its supportive learning environment and providing an affordable and exceptional educational experience that prepares graduates for a lifetime of success. We believe, as national surveys continue to indicate, Alcorn is a great educational choice.”

In a previous study, Money and Essence magazines ranked Alcorn at no. 9 in their “The Best HBCUs: Essence and Money Rank Top Colleges for Black Students” and no. 32 in “The 50 Best Colleges for African-Americans.”

Alcorn State also made the top ten in a new study “HBCUs with the Highest Payoff for Black Students.”