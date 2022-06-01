LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University (ASU) is partnering with Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC) in North Dakota on a $1.8 million grant from the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) for the Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) Program.

According to Red Lake Nation News, the grant creates partnerships among minority serving institutions. The goal is to attract students interested in STEM related fields. Each institution will receive $950,000.

NHSC plans to use the grant funds to introduce K-12 students to STEM concepts.