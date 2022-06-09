LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University’s (ASU) Upward Bound program received a $1.8 million Educational Building Corporation grant from the United States Department of Education in May 2022.

The program is one of ASU’s most recognizable enrichment programs for teenagers. The program will receive the funds from 2022 to 2027.

Alcorn State has received this second consecutive $1.8 million grant from the department. The last round of funding lasted from 2017 to 2022. Lucille Donaldson, director for Upward Bound, is proud of the grant because it shows that the program’s priority is sticking to its mission to serve the youth.

Donaldson said the funds would enhance the camp’s resources to transform its students into well-rounded individuals. From being a student participant in the program to its director, Donaldson has seen the program make significant improvements over the years.

“Being a part of this program is a treasure. As a product of this program and now a staff person, I have experienced many enhancements of the Upward Bound program here. This program is one of the best for serving low-income/first-generation students. The program offers academics, love, and respect to our students and their parents. I am overjoyed to serve and impact the lives of so many students in surrounding communities,” said Donaldson.