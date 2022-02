LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University leaders invited the public to attend Purple and Gold Day 2022.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, on Zoom from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will feature an overview and update of the 2022 Legislative Priorities Agenda and other relevant issues and legislation affecting the university.