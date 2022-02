LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University will host a ceremony for the university’s recently upgraded lighting system at the Alcorn Softball Complex.

The ceremony will take place before the Lady Braves season opener against Kentucky State University on Thursday, February 10 at 5:10 p.m.

As part of the ceremony, ASU’s President Felecia M. Nave will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.