Alcorn State University Natchez campus to delay opening

According to Alcorn State University, the college's Natchez Campus will have a delayed opening on Thursday, January 3, because of a power outage.

The outage will affect Spring Registration on the Natchez Campus only.

Power is expected to be restored by noon.

