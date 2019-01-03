Alcorn State University Natchez campus to delay opening
According to Alcorn State University, the college's Natchez Campus will have a delayed opening on Thursday, January 3, because of a power outage.
The outage will affect Spring Registration on the Natchez Campus only.
Power is expected to be restored by noon.
