LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers Policy Research Center (SDFR) at Alcorn State University announced a $900,000 grant from Walmart through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity to support its work to reduce the decline of Black farmers.

As part of the grant, SDFR will collaborate with seven 1890 land grant universities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas — states with the largest populations of Black farmers. The universities will assess funding sources available to Black farmers for farm operations. They will also develop policy recommendations to increase access to capital for Black farmers.

This project aims to increase the number of Black farmers successfully operating farms by expanding access to capital. This will require the United States Congress to adopt policy recommendations that drive equity in U.S. Department of Agriculture programs and policies.

The grant from Walmart will help Alcorn and other 1890 universities identify the barriers that prevent these farmers from accessing federal loan programs and recommend solutions for eliminating obstacles.