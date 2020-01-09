Alcorn to celebrate SWAC Championship win with parade

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University will celebrate its SWAC Championship victory with a parade.

The champions parade will be on January 19, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., starting at the corner of Washington Street and Belmont Street in Vicksburg.

A presentation at the Washington Street Park in honor of the SWAC champions will follow the parade.

“On behalf of the City of Vicksburg, I first want to congratulate the Alcorn football team on its outstanding season. To win the SWAC Championship is a tremendous accomplishment, and to do it four times in six years speaks volumes to the success of Coach McNair and the University,” said Mayor George Flaggs Jr. “We are honored to co-host the parade, and we encourage everyone to come out and show their support for Alcorn.”

Coach Fred McNair, two-time reigning SWAC Coach of the Year winner, will serve as Grand Marshall.

Registration to perform in the parade is available online. The deadline to apply is January 15. Click here to apply.