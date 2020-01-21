Alcorn to host 2020 Women in Higher Education-Mississippi Network annual conference in Vicksburg

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Education leaders from across the state will get together to shed light on the roles and prominence of female educators during an annual conference.

Alcorn is the host institution for the 2020 Women in Higher Education-Mississippi Network (WHEMN) annual conference.

The conference will be on Feb. 20-21 at the Vicksburg Convention Center in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The conference’s theme is “Women of Many Hats: Developing the Whole Woman.”

Dr. LaToya Hart, WHEMN state coordinator and director for Institutional Effectiveness and Assessment at Alcorn, said that the conference would provide tips on how to be more effective professionals.

“This year’s conference will allow women to examine their various roles and how to perform their roles more effectively and efficiently,” said Hart. “The conference will feature speakers and panel discussions on several topics for women and their many professional and personal roles.”

Hart said the conference is perfect for interacting with women that work in similar capacities at other institutions of higher learning in the state.

“This is a statewide conference that will provide opportunities for professional development. It also provides a great opportunity to network with women from other institutions that share similar responsibilities and interests.”

WHEMN’s goal is to identify, develop, advance, and support women in higher education throughout the state of Mississippi.

Registration for the WHEMN conference ends Friday, Jan. 31 or when the capacity is reached.

Click here to register.