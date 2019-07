Alcorn State University is excited about welcoming their 20th president.

On July 2, the school will have a welcome reception for Dr. Felecia M. Nave in the Gold Room of the Clinton Bristow, Jr. Dining Hall on the Lorman campus.

They are asking for everyone to join from 11 am until 1 pm on Tuesday for the welcoming. No reservation is required to attend.

Nave was elected to be the president in April.