LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Honors Curriculum Program at Alcorn State University is being renamed after Myrlie Evers-Williams, an alumna of the university.

Evers-Williams, who spent more than three decades seeking justice for the 1963 murder of her husband, Medgar Evers, attended Alcorn A&M College for a year. She met her late husband at the college, and the two later married in 1951.

Evers-Williams was also voted chairperson of the NAACP in 1995. Her other honors include seven honorary doctorates, being named, “Woman of the Year” in 1998 by “Ms. Magazine,” and being named one of the 100 Most Fascinating Black Women of the 20th Century by “Ebony” magazine.

In January 2013, Evers-Williams delivered the invocation at Barak Obama’s second presidential inauguration. She was the first woman and first non-religious leader to perform the prayer.

Evers-Williams released a statement after the university decided to rename the program in her honor.

It is with great pride and excitement that Alcorn State University has renamed their Honors program, which now has been bestowed in my name,” said Evers-Williams. “This designation is a special recognition that I hold close to my heart, acknowledging my time on Alcorn’s campus, my life’s work, and my dedication to furthering the fight for equality and human rights. I am pleased that this innovative Honors program at Alcorn State University will elevate exceptional intellectual and dedicated scholars as intentional ethical emerging leaders. My sincere gratitude to Alcorn State University for this is humbling and immensely gratifying honor. Myrlie Evers-Williams