SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Alden Group Renewable Energy will open a new facility in Smith County. The project is a $12.535 million investment that will create 30 new jobs.

According to officials, Alden Group works with area poultry processors to transform waste products into a dry matter that is then sold to refineries to make biodiesel.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for road improvements. Smith County also is assisting with the project.

“After considering multiple locations for Alden Group’s next facility, we made the decision to invest in Raleigh, Mississippi, and the greater Smith County region. We are pleased to provide new jobs to the area and will build our workforce by leveraging the diverse talent in Smith County. We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from MDA, alongside the support from the Mid-Mississippi Development Authority and the Raleigh mayor’s office, which has been instrumental to the successful construction of the new facility,” said Alden Group President Richard Thayer.

Alden Group began construction on the facility in the fall of 2022. The company plans to fill the 30 jobs incrementally during the ramp-up of the facility, which is expected to be at full operation by the end of 2024.