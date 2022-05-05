MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – An Aldi grocery store and a Ross Dress for Less store are set to open in Uptown McComb, formerly known as Edgewood Mall.

The Enterprise-Journal reported the two stores will split the 50,000 square-foot former J.C. Penney location.

The mall will see other changes, as well. Exterior entrances will be built to more stores in the mall. Some small space next door will be combined into a Burke’s Outlet store. Hibbett Sports and Rainbow Apparel will relocate during this change. Hibbett will remodel its location and Rainbow will move to the former Shoe Show location.

Work is expected to be complete by fall.