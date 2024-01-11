JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The entire City of Jackson and the City of Flowood have been placed under state imposed boil water notices.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), water sampling showed the presence of E. coli bacteria in both water supplies. Both notices were issued on Thursday, January 11.

The notice for Jackson affects 188,723 customers, and the notice for Flowood affects 27,997 customers.

JXN Water officials believe the state lab sampling results were in error. They will hold a news briefing at 3:00 p.m. to discuss the findings.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. This precaution will last at least two full days for the cities, and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.