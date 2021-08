JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a car accident that happened Saturday evening along I-220 near Highway 80 East Exit 1A in Jackson.

All lanes are currently blocked as the Jackson Fire Department and emergency responders work to clear the scene. Drivers can expect a 50 minute delay.

There is currently no detail of how the crash occurred or the condition of the driver involved at this time.

This is a developing story.