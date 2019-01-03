Allegations for Stine Seed Company, black farmers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photos courtesy of Patricia A. Rogers Relations: 901-355-9009. [ + - ]

John T. Fowlkes the U.S. District Judge orders a 60 day meditation. There were allegations toward Stine seed Company by black farmers. Black farmers claim they were sold fake soybeans in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

After listening to both sides. The judge makes a statement, “These allegations are serious,” Judge John Fowlkes stated. “These farmers are experienced in farming. The parties need to sit down and talk and reach a settlement. Mediate in good faith.”

The judge has giving both sides until March 15 to reach an agreement.

The president of the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association claims it is a good day for black farmers in the world.

“We are a powerful organization that took one more step for a federal court to enforce black farmers’ civil rights,” Burrell states. “Goliath can be defeated. Remember, we have won major cases with the U. S. Department of Agriculture.”