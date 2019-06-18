Alleged calf thief caught: Cattle recovered, man facing 10 years in prison Video

FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) - Good news out of Scott County- One of the cattle thieves has been found and so have the cattle.

Investigators say they recovered the 29 head of cattle Tuesday, which were taken from the Tadlock Stockyard in Forest, Miss.

Since the rightful owners announced a $2,500 reward, police arrested 53-year-old Michael Lindsey of Louisiana. Lindsey is charged with livestock theft and is being held in the Scott County jail.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

It is not yet clear if any individual has claimed the reward or is responsible for leading to the recovery.