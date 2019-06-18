Local News

Alleged calf thief caught: Cattle recovered, man facing 10 years in prison

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 12:17 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 03:30 PM CDT

Alleged calf thief caught: Cattle recovered, man facing 10 years in prison

FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) - Good news out of Scott County- One of the cattle thieves has been found and so have the cattle.

Investigators say they recovered the 29 head of cattle Tuesday, which were taken from the Tadlock Stockyard in Forest, Miss.

Since the rightful owners announced a $2,500 reward, police arrested 53-year-old Michael Lindsey of Louisiana. Lindsey is charged with livestock theft and is being held in the Scott County jail.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

It is not yet clear if any individual has claimed the reward or is responsible for leading to the recovery. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center