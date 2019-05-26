UPDATE: Alleged murder-suicide in Pearl leaves two dead Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - UPDATE: 9:39 P.M.

The Rankin County coroner has identified the men killed in the Pearl shooting.

Coroner David Ruth says 62-year-old Joseph Frank, of Pearl, died at the scene.

He says 58-year-old Claude Collins Jr., of Pearl, passed away at the hospital.

Two men are dead in their home after a shooting in Pearl Saturday afternoon.

Pearl Police say they're investigating what led up to the shooting and what exactly happened at the home in the quiet neighborhood on Pemberton and Burma Drives.

A neighbor who lives directly next to the home of the victims said the homeowner was a "kind" and "friendly" man, who was always outside and spoke with all of his neighbors.

She added that he had been "helping his friend" who had fallen on hard times by letting him live there.

Neighbors further say the homeowner had been outside mowing his front lawn, when his guest in the home came out and began shooting him in the back, before turning the gun on himself.

Police say they found the two men at the residence, shot. The homeonwer was still alive at the time when they transported him to the hospital, where he later died upon arrival.

The other man died at the scene, according to police.

Neighbors tell us they loved the homeowner and that he was the father of a City of Pearl Fireman.

We are unable to release the names of those who are killed until both families are notified.