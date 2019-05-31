Alligator hunting application process begins May 31

Hunters can apply for the 2019 Alligator Hunting Season in Mississippi on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said a total of 960 permits will be availble within seven hunting zones across the state. Permits will be issued during a random drawing.

MDWFP will accept applications starting at 10:00 a.m. on May 31 through 10:00 a.m. June 6. The application is free, but there is a $2.34 processing fee.

Officials said applicants may only apply in one alligator hunting zone of their choice. Applications will be accepted online at www.mdwfp.com or at any point of sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

The first drawing will take place on June 12. Drawn applicants will be notified by email with a link to purchase their permit with a 48 hour deadline. A second drawing will take place for permits that are not purchased during the first 48 hour period. Drawn applicants will also be notified by email with a link to purchase their permit with a 48 hour deadline. A credit card or debit card is required to complete the online permit purchase.

To be eligible to apply for an alligator hunting permit, you must be a resident of Mississippi and at least 16 years of age at the time of application.

Applicants must also have one of the following licenses to be eligible to apply:

a valid Mississippi Sportsman License

All-Game Hunting/Fishing License

Small Game Hunting/Fishing License

Apprentice Sportsman License

Apprentice All Game License

Apprentice Small Game License

Senior Exempt License

Disabled Exempt License

Lifetime License

The 2019 Alligator Hunting Season will open at noon on August 30, 2019. The season will conclude at noon on September 9, 2019.