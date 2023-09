NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Third Annual Allumer Natchez has been to downtown Natchez.

The Natchez Democrat reported the event is set for November 10-11 from dusk to 10:00 p.m. each night.

Allumer Natchez is moving from its prior location at historic Dunleith to downtown Natchez. Organizers said the move will positively impact local businesses.

The event is free and open to the public.