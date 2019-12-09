Almost 300 pounds of marijuana seized at local truck stop in Jackson: Man sentenced

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Houston man will spend 135 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana after being sentenced on December 4.

Kevin Lawrence, 45, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $2,000.00 fine.

According to a media release, On March 24, 2013, DEA seized approximately 262 pounds of marijuana at the Pilot Travel Center located in Jackson, Mississippi, from Kendrick Applewhite and Steven Davison. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Kevin Lawrence ordered the marijuana and coordinated the pickup of the marijuana with Applewhite and Davison. The three were indicted on December 13, 2017.

Davison and Applewhite previously pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

Davison was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a fine of $1,500.00.

Applewhite was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a fine of $1,500.00.

On October 4, 2018, Lawrence was found guilty, after a four-day trial in U.S. District Court, of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, and using a communication facility to commit the offense.