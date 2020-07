MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People traveling on State Route 463 from Fairfield Drive to U.S. Highway 51 in Madison County should expect lane closures for four days. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), crews will be performing striping work between 7 pm and 6 am beginning Sunday night, July 12 through Thursday morning, July 16.

Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert for road crews during hours of operation.