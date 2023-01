WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary ramp closures on Interstate 20 in Warren County.

The alternating ramp closures will be for each I-20 ramp at Flowers/Ceres Boulevard. The closures will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily from Tuesday, January 10 through Thursday, January 12.

Crews will be working on mill and overlay operations. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.